Chucky: meet the cast of the new series about the killer toy

Chucky, the new TV series based on the infamous killer toy, has earned a few names in its cast. According to what the international press learned, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind will play the four young protagonists of the production.

In addition, according to speculation, Brad Dourif is expected to serve as Chucky’s voice again, while Jennifer Tilly would also be involved in the series to voice Tiffany, the character’s fiancee. Another name that should appear in the production is that of Devon Sawa.

The new series about Chucky comes directly from its original creator, Don Mancini. The screenwriter works in partnership with Nick Antosca and filming is scheduled to begin very soon.

Mancini will act as showrunner for the series, bringing David Kirschner and Harley Peyton, producers of the film franchise, to be executive producers.

Chucky: learn more about the new series based on the killer toy

Initially, Chucky’s new series was scheduled to start work last year, but everything needed to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. If there are no more delays, the expectation is that the 1st season will be released later this year on the Syfy channel.

A teaser trailer was released in 2020 by the broadcaster and was well received by viewers. Expectations, therefore, only increased from there. The production plot is set to focus on investigating a series of murders that take place in a small town in the United States.

However, by exposing the hypocrisy of the inhabitants, enemies and allies of Chucky’s past arrive to add more tension to the story, showing the origins of the demonic doll and the truth behind all the brutal crimes.

That way, we can only wait for more news!