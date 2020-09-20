“Chucky” Lozano was a starter and decisive

Napoli, with Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina and Mexican winger Hirving Lozano in the headlines, kicked off their Serie A this Sunday with a 2-0 win at Parma, decided by goals from Belgian Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

Before about a thousand spectators, who were able to go to the Tardini stadium after the authorization of the Italian Government made official this Saturday, the Napoli of the coach Gennaro Gattuso obtained his victory with a great second half.

If in the first half it was Lozano, a starter on the right wing, the main danger in a still not very aggressive Napoli, the southern team increased the pace at the restart after the entry of Nigerian Victor Osimhen, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, arrived this summer for seventy million from Lille.

A header from Osimhen repelled by Simone Iacoponi was taken advantage of by Dries Mertens to break the equality at 65 and, shortly after, a cross shot from “Chucky” Lozano, cleared by the goalkeeper, ended up comfortably at the feet of Insigne, who climbed the final 2-0 to the light.

Solid triumph for Gattuso’s team that got off to a good start a year in which it has the minimum goal of returning to the Champions League after a lackluster seventh place last year.



