Chucky Lozano scores double goals with Napoli

After a preseason in which Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano showed his good level and scored some goals, Gennaro Gattuso decided to give confidence to the Mexican forward who took advantage of the opportunity and dispatched with two goals this Sunday.

In the match corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2020-21 Series A season, Napoli faced Genoa and Chucky scored two touchdowns. The first of them was at minute 9, when the Mexican hit the ball very close to the goal after an excellent center from Dries Mertens, thus starting Napoli’s win.

After ninety minutes, the match ended 6-0 in favor of Napoli. In addition to Chucky’s double, the rest of the scorers were Dries Mertens, Piotr Zielinski, Elif Elmas and Mateo Politano, with one goal each.



