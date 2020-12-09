Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to fly faster than sound, dies at the age of 97

American Chuck Yeager, who became the first pilot to surpass the speed of sound with his flight on October 14, 1947, passed away at the age of 97. Yeager had exceeded the speed of sound for the last time when he was 89 years old.

In 1947, the US pilot Chuck Yeager, who flew faster than sound and entered history books with a Bell X-1 experimental rocket plane, passed away at the age of 97. The news of Yeager’s death was shared by his wife, Victoria Yeager.

Yeager broke the record on October 14, 1947, by plane with the nickname Glamorous Glennis, named after his first wife. Dropped from the bomb bay of a B-29 plane on the Mojave desert, Glamorous Glennis reached speeds higher than Mach 1 (1,225km / h).

At the time, since no one was sure whether an airplane could withstand the shock waves caused by the sonic boom, the responsibility taken by Yeager was considered a serious sacrifice. Yeager’s record was made public in June 1948, about 8 months after the incident.

Chuck Yeager started his career as a fighter pilot in World War II until 2012, at the age of 89, once again exceeding the speed of sound. Yeager’s achievements were immortalized with Tom Wolfe’s book and the 1983 film of the same name, The Right Stuff. There are also video games released in the name of the famous pilot.

Below you can take a look at the video of Chuck Yeager’s record-breaking flight.



