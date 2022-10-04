Chuck Lorry from “The Big Bang Theory” filmed his first series on HBO Max

Chuck Lorry has built a mini-industry on the small screen based almost entirely on the traditional sitcom model, from “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Mom” to the currently airing “Bob (Hearts) Abishol.” From time to time, it changes shape for projects such as “The Kominsky Method,” which won an Emmy Award from Netflix (in which Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner reunited) and the CBS drama prequel “Young Sheldon.” Now it looks like he’s taking advantage of the latest vibe for his newest co-creation, “How to Be a Bookie,” which marks his first original series directly for HBO Max, which currently serves as the streaming home of Big Bang.

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the one-camera comedy, in which Chuck Lorry will play a familiar colleague of Nick Bakay, the writer and producer of most of the aforementioned comedies, and will also voice Salem the cat in the TGIF hit “Sabrina” The Teenage Witch. They will be co-creators of the new series, and will also share executive producer duties with the show’s central star, stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

In the film “How to Become a Bookmaker” Maniscalco will play a long-time bookmaker from Los Angeles, who is facing a wave of new problems related to the legalization of sports gambling across the country, in addition to the same old problems that arise with unpleasant customers, family members. , and co-workers. But he can’t sit and feel sorry for himself, because his work takes him from one end of Los Angeles to the other, from penthouses to projects.

Sebastian Maniscalco and Chuck Lorre can boast that this is their first series for HBO Max, and it will be the comedian’s first permanent television role overall. He really took the initiative in a project based on his own life back in 2016, starring Tony Danza, but although this project never became known as a TV series, it turned into a movie called “About My Father” with Robert. De Niro takes on the role previously played by Danza.

In addition to his work on stage, the artist hosted his own streaming series in the form of “Well Done” Discovery + with Sebastian Maniscalco, the first season of which was released in 2021. As for the features, it will appear in Tag, Green. The Book”, “The Irishman” and “Somewhere in Queens” in recent years, with future projects including the Super Mario Bros. movie. Film (in which he will play Kupaling Spike), the biopic “Spinning Gold” and the previously mentioned De Niro film, which is currently in post-production.

Now that “Young Sheldon” is in its sixth season on CBS, Chuck Lorry is obviously as reliable a TV program creator as possible when it comes to shows that stand the test of time, in terms of viewers. While things were definitely questionably going up and down in HBO Max due to behind-the-scenes changes caused by the Discovery merger, while quite a few projects were canceled and thrown out of the service, “How to Become a Bookmaker” is probably just Project managers with low rates and a smaller budget looking to balance all the fees for the passage of a DC superhero.

It’s not yet known when “How to Become a Bookmaker” will be available to those who have a subscription to HBO Max, but when it appears, it will join the many wonderful comedies that are already being broadcast on the platform. Go to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what other big shows are coming in the next few months.