Chronos: Before the Ashes, Switch review. Get old playing

Chronos: Before the Ashes comes to consoles. We analyze the Switch version and reveal its relationship with Remnant from the Ashes. What came first the chicken or the egg?

The old man has revealed our destiny to the tribe. The fire shows on the stone circle the shadows of the evil that threatens us. Armed with a sword, a shield and our innocent and inexperienced twenty years we set out on the journey. The island intimidates when we abandon the old boat on the shore. The darkness of the closed night vanishes for a few seconds before the rays that break the sky, but immediately it takes over our environment again. The wind, the cold, the rain, the fear, nothing can prevent us from giving everything for the survival of our tribe. We enter the cave dug in the mountain, we climb a cement staircase with the help of a metal tube railing illuminated by an electric lamp. It is a bunker that goes deep into the bowels of black stone, and in its rooms, the old-fashioned computers … Wait, wait, an electric lamp, a bunker, computers? But wasn’t this a medieval fantasy?

Ashes’s Chronos: Before would present a succulent mystery right out of the box if it weren’t surrounded by a couple of important and hyped elements that dilute it. On the one hand, in some media it has been sold as a prequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, a game released with surprising success in mid-2019. Developed by Gunfire Games and distributed by THQ Nordic, this is a proposal with a lot of gunplay set a planet earth destroyed by demons. Up to three characters can collaborate in skirmishes between crumbling skyscrapers and streets swept by dust that winds incessantly through the guts of rusty vehicles. Firearms are the main element of attack, and having companions may be more than necessary to bring down that demon with a huge head that screams with tears at the sky stained with blood.

Since both games are related, the location in a modern era is therefore not a mystery. In Chronos: Before from Ashes we can also see the coincidence in the design of some monsters, the mystical stones that glow orange as a safety sign, a certain air of souls in the general tone … Well, we will return to that last detail later. Let’s go first to the second tell-tale item. Chronos: Before by Ashes is not a new game. It originally appeared as simply Chronos in 2016 for Oculus VR headsets. The plot surprise narrated in the first paragraph begins to sound like a simple joke compared to all this, right? With the pieces on the board, it is time to move them to see how they fit together, to see the complete and real figure in front of us.



