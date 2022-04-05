Chronology of the relationship of Blake Horstmann from Bachelor Nation and Love Is Blind Giannina Gibelli

A match made in the paradise of a reality show? Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli made a splash in search of love on screen before joining forces.

The Bachelor Nation met Horstmann when he was fighting for Becky Kufrin’s affections in season 14 of “The Bachelorette.” After taking second place in the 2018 season, the DJ was criticized in the 6th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” after his relationship with Kaelynn Miller-Keys and Kristina Shulman was revealed on the beach before the show. While the 2019 season was underway, Horstmann took to Instagram to share his text messages with Miller-Keys.

Horstmann added that he “regretted for a long time” that he had ever participated in the spin-off.

— But not really now. I’m very passionate about mental health; we can help a lot of people. I kind of accepted this role in Bachelor Nation, which was pretty funny and pretty cool,” he said. “And at the end of the day, all those people who were ‘offended’ by me are damn happy and busy or in a relationship. That is, if I hadn’t gone down there, would it have happened the way it happened? I don’t know. So no, I don’t necessarily regret it.”

Gibelli, for her part, appeared in the first season of the TV series “Love is Blind”, getting engaged to Damian Powers. While the couple broke up on their wedding day, they reunited after the cameras stopped working. The duo announced they were leaving for good in 2021 after being accused of cheating on her with Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, which he denied.

“Damian and I haven’t been dating for a couple of months. I went on. I feel really, really good. I’m definitely in a really good place in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “For the first time in three years, I feel that I no longer need to keep any of my life a secret. We were just keeping a secret about everything. I was still trying to figure out what my life would look like without him? It’s been a long time, but I feel really good. I’ve processed everything. I’m so calm.”

However, Gibelli returned to secret affairs by the end of the year, when she met Horstmann while filming an upcoming reality show.

Scroll through the chronology of their relationship:

December 2021

Horstmann and Gibelli went silent on social media during the filming of the yet-to-be-announced show. The series, which is reportedly set on Paramount+, is about several reality characters competing for a cash prize.

January 2022

Social media users started noticing that Horstmann and Gibelli were posting photos from the same place after they celebrated the New Year together. A source confirmed to Us on January 4 that the duo is dating.

March 2022

While the couple continued to share pictures from the same pages, they flew to Rome for Gibelli’s 29th birthday.

“I can’t officially post it to rn because we did a joint project that hasn’t been announced yet,” she reportedly replied to a fan who asked about her photos from the trip, adding that she was “really happy to share these photos.” moments together alone at the moment.”

April 2022

On April 3, the former Netflix star posted a photo with Horstmann on Instagram Stories, blocking his face with her phone.