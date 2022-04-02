Chronology of the relationship between Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Lara Jean may be in love with Peter Kavinsky, but Lana Condor only looks at Anthony De La Torre.

The 24-year-old star of “To All the Guys I Used to Love” met the 28-year-old musician at a party in the summer of 2015. “I got his numbers,” Condor recalled in March 2022 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy.” Fall on. “And as we were leaving, I thought, ‘Oh, hey, hey, hey. I remembered that joke, but I forgot the climax. Can I get your number? And then when I think about it later, I’ll just text you.”

Just half an hour later, the star of “X-Men: Apocalypse” wrote De La Torre a message with a joke: “What do you call a bunch of kittens? Meow-ntain.

Although Condor became known for being at the center of love triangles on screen, the couple’s real-life romance unfolded without any serious drama. “There is a strange misconception that love should be difficult,” said Vietnam—born Grazia in March 2022. It’s beautiful on paper, but not that. Love should be safe and comfortable. Anthony makes me feel like I’m in a cocoon. Love should not separate you.”

After six years of dating and adopting two dogs, De La Torre proposed in December 2021 when they were on a trip to Mexico. “I guess [he] set up this whole great thing and it failed,” Condor told Jimmy Fallon in March 2022. “So, on Christmas Eve, he was cooking this dinner on the balcony.” Despite the hints of the proposal, the “Alita: Battle Angel” actress didn’t expect him to ask a question that night.

“I thought Christmas Eve was meant for baby Jesus,” Condor said, laughing. “So I thought: “It probably won’t happen tonight. And so it was.”

In January 2022, the singer admitted that he “wanted to make [an offer] for 6 years,” celebrating their engagement on Instagram. “The moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever,” De La Torre wrote. “The easiest decision I’ve ever made is to ask this angel to become my wife.” He also worked with a Vietnamese jeweler on the design of a Condor engagement ring, as a tribute to her heritage. “Every detail of the ring has its own purpose and means so much to both of us,” De La Torre explained.