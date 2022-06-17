Chrono Trigger Finally Joins Smash Bros. Ultimate thanks to the modder

New mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Krono from Chrono Trigger to the game, as a result of which one of the most beloved JRPG heroes of all time enters the battle. Chrono Trigger is one of the best role—playing games of all time, created by the creators of the Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy series.

Chrono Trigger is so beloved that it was recognized as the best game of the Heisei era (1989-2019) in Japan. Despite the adoration of the game, Chrono Trigger fans never had much hope that the game would be presented in the Super Smash Bros. series. First, Square Enix rarely includes Chrono Trigger in crossovers, despite the fact that the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy franchises are constantly being milked in crossovers and mobile games. Secondly, there are more popular international Square Enix franchises that have occupied slots in Super Smash Bros., including Cloud and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, the Hero from the Dragon Quest series and Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

Fans who were disappointed by the lack of representation of Chrono Trigger in Super Smash Bros. can now add a character from the game to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the new mod. Twitter user PiKPM announced that they and a team of other modders have created a mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which adds Krono from Chrono Trigger to the game as a reskin for one of the existing characters. The mod can be downloaded on Game Banana.

Hailing from the popular SquareSoft time travel RPG for the SNES, Krono from Chrono Trigger joins the battle as a skin for the Hero! #SSBU #スマブラSP https://t.co/u3UNqe9FFp

Many people have helped with this mod, so the full credits will be published in the post below. pic.twitter.com/FO2e5MZd6O

— PicPM (@pm_pik) June 16, 2022

Krono replaces the Hero from Dragon Quest as a character. This makes a lot of sense, considering that Krono and all variants of the Hero were created by Akira Toriyama from Dragon Ball, who has a very peculiar style. One of the biggest changes in fashion involves replacing the Hero’s “Magic Explosion” attack with Krono’s ultimate “Lamp” technology, which changes color to turquoise to match the effect seen in Chrono Trigger. The spell is still called “Magic Blast” in the Hero commands drop-down menu, so as not to confuse the hero players.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the Super Smash Bros. franchise, as series creator Masahiro Sakurai may not be interested in returning to the franchise in the future, and many owners of the current third-party roster may not want their characters to return. The fact that in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so many representatives of Square Enix, which means that in the future, probably, they will not be added to the series anymore, but if they are, then Crono more than deserves a slot. Chrono Trigger is one of the greatest video games of all time, and it deserves to be introduced in the Super Smash Bros. series.