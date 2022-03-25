Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Releases Epic In Its New Musical Trailer

Chrono Cross: For the first time in history we will be able to play this Squaresoft classic in Spanish, with quality of life improvements, in Europe. New preview. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is surely one of the most important releases of this first half of the year in the video game sector. For the first time in Europe, this timeless Squaresoft title will be brought to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam by Square Enix, fully translated into Spanish and with unpublished content, such as Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit by Stellaview. At the beginning of this news you can see its new trailer, which presents the new sound themes arranged for the game’s soundtrack.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition arrives this April 7

Chrono Cross was never released in Europe. Now, this remastering will allow us to know for the first time the story of Serge, who stumbles into another world and will realize the connection between him and the future of his planet. Friendship, adventure, self-improvement… the classic JRPG values ​​of a lifetime, only with a series of quality of life details that will allow us to enjoy an exciting story even more.

Additionally, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers includes “RADICAL DREAMERS – The Forbidden Treasure”, a visual novel published by Sattelaview in 1996, which narrates the basis of the story. The illustrations are provided by the original character designer, Nobuteru Yuuki, while the remastered music is by well-known composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

In summary, these are the novelties of the remastering, which will be priced at 19.99 euros on the digital portals of PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

3D models remastered in HD.

Improved character illustrations.

Higher quality background music.

Ability to disable encounters with enemies.

Phones filtering function.

Improved combat to make it easier.

Automatic combat function.

Ability to switch between pixel type and HD font.

Adjustable screen resolution.

Radical Dreamers – The Forbidden Treasure.