Chrono Cross Remaster Is Real And Coming In April For Switch!

Chrono Cross: Square Enix’s official trailer revealed that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Therefore, the remaster will not be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

[Translated by Google]: Not long ago, we had a lot of rumors floating around about a possible remaster of the iconic PS1 RPG, Chrono Cross. And dear readers, the hype is now real! Today (09) during Nintendo’s special broadcast, the company announced Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition! Check out the trailer below:

The remastered will feature improved graphics, an option to disable combat encounters and it will still be possible to play Radical Dreamers, a side story that makes the connection between Chrono Cross and Chrono Trigger!

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition arrives April 7 for Nintendo Switch!