Chrono Cross Remaster Could Finally Be Revealed In February

Chrono Cross Remaster: Composer Yasunori Mitsuda may have hinted at the announcement of the long-awaited (but not yet officially confirmed) remaster — or perhaps a remake — of Chrono Cross, responsible for the soundtracks for several Square Enix titles.

On Twitter, Mitsuda thanked fans for messages received on his birthday. In addition to apologizing for not being able to respond to every message sent by fans, the songwriter said he looks forward to being able to offer his gratitude through his upcoming work in February this year.

“This thanks will be returned as work”, wrote the musician on the social network. “As soon as possible (if you’re lucky), we’ll announce the first [project] next month,” he revealed. Although he didn’t literally say it was the classic RPG, other factors could indicate that the remaster is finally on the way.

本当に多くの方から誕生日メッセージをいただきありがとうございます。お一人お一人に返信が出来ず申し訳ありません。このお礼は、作品にてバッチリお返しをさせていただきます😀早ければ（運が良ければ）来月、一発目の発表をさせてもらいますのでお楽しみに！！ — 光田康典 YasunoriMitsuda (@YasunoriMitsuda) January 21, 2022

Last October, Irish artist Éabha “AVA” McMahon revealed in an interview that she produced a song for the remake of a PlayStation game. She would have been invited by composer Michael McGlynn to work on the new version of a “big” PS game. At the time, it was believed that the announcement would be made in December, during The Game Awards 2021 event.

The following month, Nick Baker, founder of the XboxEra podcast, claimed to have received confirmation that the project would be a remaster of Square’s classic JRPG. “Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on NVidia’s leaked list, so the game shouldn’t have come as a surprise,” Baker said at the time, referencing a leak confirmed by NVidia.

Also, in December 2021, Square’s RPG gained a collaboration with the mobile JRPG Another Eden.

What do you think? Will Chrono Cross really get a remaster, or even a remake?