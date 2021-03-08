Chromium-based new Edge tested on Xbox consoles

Microsoft has begun publicly testing the new Chromium-based Edge web browser on Xbox game consoles. Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can access the new Microsoft Edge web browser on Xbox One or Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Although the test version does not yet have full mouse and keyboard support, the web browser works as expected with an Xbox controller. However, it is stated that minor errors were also observed in the initial test version.

Having a Chromium-based internet browser on Xbox will create great satisfaction for those who want to access websites through their consoles. Moreover, Edge now also provides access to Google’s Stadia game service, thanks to support expanded with Chromium. This new Edge version will further improve compatibility with browser-based games. A better experience will also be provided when using services such as Skype or Discord over the web.

It seems that the early test version uses the same sync engine used across Edge. Plugin support, vertical tabs, Collections, and most desktop Edge features.

Support for the existing old version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktop systems ends on March 9. Tests conducted by Microsoft with this updated web browser show that the new version will be coming to all Xbox consoles very soon.