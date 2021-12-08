Chromecast With Google TV Gets Update With New Features

Chromecast with Google TV received a new update this Tuesday (7), about six months after the most recent update, bringing some interesting improvements and strengthening the device’s security. The compilation is being made available gradually to users, and should reach all devices soon.

Still running Android 10, the QTS1.210311.036 version of Google’s dongle brings, among the main news, the updated support for Dolby Vision technology, along with better performance in DRM video decoding. As a result, the contents will now run in HDR 10 instead of using HDR HLG.

According to the search giant, “storage optimizations and management improvements” were also added to this build. When installing it, the user will be able to notice more free space to store apps and other contents, in addition to having access to the new “Uninstall apps” menu, facilitating the deletion of little-used programs.

Fixes for previously reported bugs are also present, eliminating bugs that could pose some sort of risk, as well as other small performance improvements. The update, which will likely be the last this year for the device, adds the October 2021 security patch to the streaming player.

How to update Chromecast with Google TV

To download and install the new Chromecast with Google TV update you need to open the “Settings” menu by clicking on your profile picture, located in the upper right corner of the home screen. Then go to System > About > System Update to check the availability of QTS1.210311.036 firmware.

In addition to the update with fixes and improvements, the dongle brought another new feature, recently. In the United States, device owners are receiving a promotional code that entitles the user to six months of free Netflix, if the user has the package with the semi-annual streaming subscription included.