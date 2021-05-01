Chromecast Google TV: Major Software Update And Coming New

Chromecast Google TV has received a new update from Google. An update, such as 166 MB, that we can describe as large, came for this multimedia device Chromecast, which went on sale abroad in the autumn of last year. However, it should be noted that this has brought various improvements.

After installing the new software and restarting Chromecast, there are slightly deeper settings in the video settings than were previously possible. In the new “advanced video controls” area of ​​the settings, you have the possibility to choose the dynamic range format you prefer. Options include Dolby Vision, HDR, and even SDR. You can also manually switch to a batch of resolutions at various refresh rates from this menu:

4K (60Hz / 50Hz / 30Hz / 25Hz / 24Hz / smpte)

1080p (60Hz / 50Hz / 24Hz)

720p (60Hz / 50Hz)

1080i (60Hz / 50Hz)

576p (50Hz)

480p (60Hz)

Unless you have a good reason to make changes, it’s best to keep the video and resolution setting in the state Chromecast chooses by default. Google says this update also improves Chromecast with Google TV’s Wi-Fi performance on 5 GHz networks and mesh systems.

Here are the innovations and improvements that come with the latest Chromecast Google TV software update:

Advanced Video Controls setting for detailed HDR formats, resolution / refresh rate, and color formats

HDMI hotplug improvements that help your Chromecast detect the best TV Settings available

detect the best TV Settings available Wi-Fi Improvements for 5 GHz and Mesh networks

Improvements to Bluetooth Audio stuttering in some Apps

It can now be configured in HDMI-CEC settings to only turn the TV on or off

Security update: Android security patch level until April 2021

Apart from this software update, Chromecast with Google TV has also recently been certified for HDR10 +. So if you come across content streaming in this HDR format on Amazon Prime Video, that content will soon be supported on Google’s multimedia device.