Chromecast 3 or Chromecast with Google TV?

Google TV: There is no shortage of options for anyone thinking of turning TV into smart. If you have a TV without smart features, devices like Chromecast are a good option for running apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play games and other services that can be mirrored on the TV.

Chromecast is generally the most remembered option, exactly because it was a pioneer in this market and offered a good solution for the market. Recently, Google launched an update of this device, the Chromecast with Google TV, which now has its own system (very similar to Android TV) and that doesn’t just mirror the content of the smartphone.

Check out a comparison between these two options and how the Chromecast price can impact your decision.

Design

The difference between Chromecast 3 and Chromecast with Google TV is not that big. The traditional model kept the circular shape connected to a cable with the HDMI end, which must be connected to the rear of the television.

The big difference of Google TV Chromecast is the fact that it is available in new colors. The options Snow (white), Sunrise (coral) and Sky (blue) bring a little color to a line that usually only offered black and white. Both models still have a USB charging cable, but the Chromecast with Google TV stands out because of its control.

Connectivity

Both Chromecast 3 and Chromecast with Google TV can connect to your smartphone and Wi-Fi network to be controlled. However, the similarities end there.

Traditional Chromecast only mirrors the content of a device, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or computer. In this sense, it stands out for not depending on the processing of the connected device, but on its own performance.

Google TV Chromecast has a different premise. It has integration with devices, but the idea is that the interaction is done entirely by your control. With the help of this accessory, the television becomes smart, being able to play a series of different contents independently.

Functionalities

It is in this aspect that the differences begin to become very noticeable. Chromecast with Google TV, with its dedicated control, has support for Google Assistant, which allows you to consult information in the Google search engine, check the weather forecast and even check the schedule.

It is true that Chromecast 3 also has some support for Google Assistant, but only if it is connected to a speaker. And the functions are not as varied when compared to the model with dedicated control.

It is important to note that the traditional Chromecast was designed to be simple and does not really have a controller. However, this ends up limiting its functions and making the user dependent on what the smartphone can already do.

Chromecast with Google TV was designed to work in the same way as devices such as Amazon’s Fire Stick TV, Roku Express and Xiaomi’s Mi Stick TV. An independent device with its own control.

Technology

While Chromecast 3 is capable of playing content at a maximum resolution of 1080p and 60 FPS on televisions that have this same support; Chromecast with Google TV takes this technology to the level of 4K HDR at 60 FPS. It is worth mentioning that the new model of the dongle also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, significant improvements to the reproduced sound and image.

Which device to choose to turn TV into smart?

If the TV in question does not support 4K resolution and will not take advantage of HDR10 + and Dolby Vision technologies, the news from Google TV Chromecast would be missed. In that case, Chromecast 3 would be a much more sensible choice.

However, if your TV already supports these new technologies, buying Chromecast with Google TV starts to make sense. The device is a clear evolution when compared to its predecessor and can help transform the way you interact with your television.

Price is another aspect that also needs to be taken into account. Chromecast with Google TV costs approximately twice as much as the traditional version, which can help to convince those who need to save. If that is not your case, the latest version is sure to bring more benefits.