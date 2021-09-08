Chromebook with Snapdragon processor! Lenovo Duet 5 introduced

Lenovo introduced the Duet 5, a Chromebook model with Snapdragon processor, at its event today.

Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro, Duet 5 Chromebook, and Tab P12 Pro tablet models at its event today. We have compiled Lenovo Duet 5 features for you.

Lenovo Duet 5 draws attention with its high performance and advanced technical features compared to the old generation Duet model.

Lenovo Duet 5 features

Lenovo Duet 5, which comes with the Chrome OS operating system, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor produced by Qualcomm for laptops. Introduced in May 2021, the processor has 2 2.55GHz Cortex-A77 and 6 Cortex-A55 cores. Produced with 8nm technology, the processor has Adreno 618 graphics interface.

The device, which comes with a 13.3-inch OLED screen, can offer 400 nits of brightness. Offering 4 GB/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB storage options, the company included Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies in the new model.

Although the processor has LTE support, unfortunately, the LTE option is not available in the Lenovo Duet 5 model. The model, which weighs 700 grams, has a 5 Megapixel front camera for video conferencing. The rear camera has an 8 Megapixel lens.

Introduced with a 42Wh battery, the device offers approximately 15 hours of usage time. The device, which has 4 speakers, does not have a 3.5mm jack input.

The US selling price of the model, which is stated to be released in October, is set at $ 430.