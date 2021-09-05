Chrome Tests Continuous Desktop Site Option for Android

In Chrome for Android, a website may not always be organized correctly or to provide the best viewing experience where you can get all the information you need. As a solution to this, Google has always had an option with the name “Desktop Site” in the three-dot “More” menu at the top of the browser, and with this option, the website moves out of its mobile design and looks like it’s on the desktop. If you are using a tablet and prefer the desktop view instead of mobile, you have to make this setting over and over in each new tab.

According to a screenshot shared by a Reddit user Leopeva64-2, the Chromium Repository shows that the Chrome developer team is preparing to introduce some sort of “Show Desktop Site By Default” option that can be consistently applied across all the sites you visit. This feature is currently used by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser, which recently created a similar transition, but if Chrome implements it, it may call it “Always Request Desktop System” or “Always Request Mobile Site”.

With this feature, users will drastically reduce the amount of work they have to do to get a better experience on larger Android screens, so it would be a welcome change should it happen. Of course, anything in development could be canceled before it’s released, but with something this important, and similar plans have been put forward for it in the past, it’s likely that this will eventually be used in all stable releases in the process.

According to the changes made in the codes, this option will be activated or deactivated in the “Site Settings” section. Our guess is that the option with the name “Desktop Site” in the three-dot “More” menu at the top of the browser will be removed. It will instead be kept embedded in the “Always Request” option for more advanced or stable users.

Changing the design of a website on our Android phones or smaller smart devices is a rare feature. Because now mobile designs can sometimes be even more effective than desktop design. Considering that many developers about this feature have difficulty using the tablet when they switch to mobile design by default, it seems to be a feature that can save the life of the user who uses Chrome on most of their tablets.