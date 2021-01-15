Chrome plug ins may be stealing your Facebook info

Facebook sued the Google Chrome plug-in producer company named Oink and Stuff, which it claimed to have used user profile information on its platform without the company’s permission.

Oink and Stuff plugins may be stealing your information

According to the official statement made by the company, users are in great danger if they visit Facebook’s website when plugins belonging to the company named Oink and Stuff are installed. Because the plugin is programmed to capture other critical information about the users’ gender, relationship status, age group and account. Based on these allegations, the plug-in was sued for violation of Facebook’s terms of service and Portuguese data protection law. The reason the case was opened in Portugal is that the developers of the add-on are citizens of that country.

Facebook also stated that these extensions are malicious and contain secret computer code that works like spyware. In addition, the company accused 4 plugins that were linked to Oink and Stuff of data theft. The names of these 4 plugins are Blue Messenger, Emoji Keyboard, Green Messenger and Web for Instagram plus DM.

While the litigation process is still ongoing, it is not definitively proven whether the extensions receive user data. In order to be safe from the breach in question, disabling extensions if they are installed seems to be the best option. To do this, you need to click the puzzle-like icon in the upper right corner of the Desktop Chrome browser, then scroll down to Manage Extensions. If you have any of the above extensions installed, it would seem logical to uninstall or turn it off.