Chrome OS gets through Windows virtualization

Chrome OS is now able to run Windows applications using virtualization. In partnership with the company Parallels, Google released a tool that runs a version of the Microsoft operating system inside Chromebooks to be able to use software compatible with the OS.

Called Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, the solution allows the user to use Windows 10 at the same time as Google’s system. Thus, it is possible to open software such as the Office package inside the virtual machine and also take advantage of Chrome OS solutions, such as Android apps.

The integration between Parallels’ virtual machine and Chrome OS also promises to impress users. According to the announcement, the system has shared environments and files, user profiles and the ability to open Windows links on the main Chromebook browser.

Limitations and requirements

The main limitation of Windows 10 running within Chrome OS is in the peripherals. Currently, Parallels’ solution supports only shared printers, while other USB devices, such as a microphone and camera, still do not work within the virtualized edition of Microsoft’s system.

In addition, features are also limited to the most powerful models of Chromebooks. According to a statement from Parallels, the program only works on more modern notebooks with Chrome OS and has as minimum requirements an Intel Core i5 processor and 16 GB of RAM.

Below, you can find a list of devices recommended by Parallels to use the program:

HP:

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise

HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise

Google:

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook Go

Acer:

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Dell:

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise

Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise

Lenovo:

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

ASUS:

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA

The Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise program is aimed at business users and is now available on the company’s website. The application is sold on an annual subscription that costs $ 69.99 per user.



