Chrome OS dark mode support may be available soon

The first sign of dark mode support for Chrome OS was finally seen. According to the news on the Android Central site, the feature was first found on the Canary channel, where experimental innovations were tested.

The features tested on the Canary channel are sometimes updated every day. These features can only be accessed on Chromebooks in developer mode. It should be noted that this mode is different from the developer channel of Chrome OS. Google specifically emphasizes that the Canary version may not be “stable”.

Those who want to activate dark mode on their Chromebook must first install the Canary channel. After doing this, Chrome opens and chrome: // flags / # enable-force-dark and chrome: // flags / # enable-webui-dark-mode are written in the address bar.

According to the news of Android Central, although there are some errors in dark mode, it seems to work throughout the system. Before Google Chrome OS, it started to offer dark mode support for applications such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Fit. System-wide dark mode support has also been offered on Android and iOS since last year.



