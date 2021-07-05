Chrome OS 91 Update Causes Issues on Chromebooks

Chrome OS 91: Released by Google at the end of last month, version 91.0.4472.147 of Chrome OS 91 is bringing some unpleasant consequences for the functioning of some models of Chromebooks. Several complaints in forums were disclosed this Monday (5) by the website Android Police, reporting drops in performance and slow operation.

According to users, there were crashes and absurd CPU overload, verified immediately after installing version 91.0.4472.147. Problems persisted even though all extensions were powerwashed and disabled. While many of the complainants have not disclosed details of their devices, it appears that problems are occurring on boards known as Grunt and Hatch.

To find out which card is your Chromebook, go to this Google site and enter the name of your device. If you don’t know the model, just type chrome: // version in the address bar and look for the codename, which is the last word of the “Platform” line, as shown below.

How to proceed with version 91.0.4472.147?

Anyway, it’s important to note that Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147 brings some important fixes, such as an old bug that prevented file copy & paste in Linux applications.

So, the suggestion is not to stop installing the update, but rather to wait a few days, regardless of the Chromebook version you are using. The trend is for Google to remove the update to provide a temporary or permanent fix for problems.

If you’ve already installed the update and noticed some kind of problem occurring, you can mark the corresponding entry in Chromium’s bug tracker. In addition, you can press Alt + Shift + i on the Chromebook to send a report to Google with a diagnosis of the crashes found.