Chrome media control looks like YouTube

Chrome media has updated the interface of the Global Media Controls tool in the Chrome browser. The technology giant has renewed the design of this section, which is one of the most useful tools in Chrome. Similar to the video control layout on YouTube, it has added a new control function that was not available in its previous version. Thus, the part that can be accessed from the music icon in the toolbar has become more useful.

New feature for Google Chrome PiP mode

Google added the Global Media Controls tool to Chrome’s toolbar with an update released last year. This section, which allows us to forward / rewind or pause while playing the videos open in the browser in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, has been developed over time by adding new features.

The technology company has signed another feature that will benefit users. Added a video progress bar to the Picture-in-Picture mode interface.

Previously, videos were advancing or rewinding with the help of two buttons. However, these buttons did not allow users to jump to the minute they wanted. This problem has disappeared with the latest update. Just like in YouTube, it is now possible to skip to any minute while playing a video in PiP mode.

New interface in testing phase

The new interface developed by Google for Global Media Controls is in the testing process. However, it can be actively used in the Chrome Canary application, which allows us to experience the features added to the browser beforehand. While it is not known when the new interface update will come to the main Chrome application; A group of Reddit users have already tried the update and started discussing their experience.

If you want to get the update early, you can download and install the Chrome Canary app by clicking the link below. Then just follow the steps below:

Type chrome : // flags in the address line.

: // flags in the address line. In the screen that opens, enter the term “global media controls” in the search engine.

Remove the Global Media Controls Modern UI option from “Default” and change it to “Enabled”.

After doing this, restart the Google Chrome browser. When you activate the function in the toolbar while the video is open on YouTube, the new interface will be activated.

Live subtitle support has arrived

Google introduced live subtitle support when playing video with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode in the Chrome browser. Again, the subtitle feature, which can be activated with the help of the music icon in the toolbar, currently only supports the English language. Support for different languages ​​is expected to come in the future.