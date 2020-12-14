Chrome Labs lets you test functionality in the browser

Google is testing a highly anticipated new feature in its Chrome browser. Called Chrome Labs, the novelty should facilitate testing the program’s experimental functions in a practical way, using a shortcut. Previously, experimental functions and features were accessed only from the browser’s ‘Flags’ tab, which is not intuitive for most users.

The update is only available on Google Chrome Canary (in its latest version, ‘v. 89.0.4353.0’) and can be activated in the testing section, by searching for ‘chrome: // flags’ in the browser’s address bar. Then just type ‘Chrome Labs’ in the search bar and enable the feature. Finally, just restart Chrome and the function will be active.

The change will enable a new icon, in the form of a laboratory flask, at the top right of the browser, where your extensions are. By clicking on it, you will be able to choose from the latest features available for Google Chrome in a more practical and accessible way.

Currently, two experimental functions are available for the browser in Chrome Labs. The first one is the ‘Reading List’, which allows the user the possibility of separating tabs for future reading in the Favorites section, by clicking on its icon or selecting the option with the right button on the tab.

The second is ‘Tab Search’, which allows you to search for an open tab in the browser using keywords. New features are expected to be added soon in Chrome Labs.



