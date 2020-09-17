Chrome increases malware protection for ‘at-risk group’

Google is releasing improvements to detect malware in its browser, Chrome. With a focus on users of the Advanced Protection Program – considered targets at risk of attacks, such as journalists and activists -, the company had already implemented security changes in August last year and, recently, has made its download system even more rigorous.

With the novelty, users will be able to analyze files considered dangerous by Google through “Safe Browsing”, the company’s malware detection tool. At the end of each file download, the system will analyze the metadata in its content for threats. If any risk is detected, the user can submit the file for scanning, which appears in a Chrome warning.

If the user agrees to analyze the file, Chrome will upload it to Google Safe Browsing, where the item will have its risk assessed. The browser will then present the result of the analysis and allow the Internet user to decide to keep or delete the file, even in positive cases of threat. According to the company, all uploads will be deleted from the system soon after the evaluations, in order to protect data privacy.



