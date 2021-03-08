Chrome Flags: what is this and what are its main functions

The Google Chrome browser is constantly changing, with updates that add features, improve performance and add new functions.

Some of these innovations may take some time to reach the user’s computer or mobile device, but there is a secret way to speed up this process and to check in advance resources and tools that are still in the initial phase of implementation.

It is from Chrome Flags, a simple command in the browser that can be activated or deactivated at any time and guarantees these “superpowers” to the user.

Getting to know Chrome Flags

Flags is a special space for developers that brings a list of features that have not yet been released to the public, either because they are still under development or being tested.

From the list of functions, you can freely choose which ones you want to activate for prior access. They can modify the functioning of navigation in general or specific points, such as reading content, accessing history and processing certain languages.

The experiment was born in 2010, when the Google app was only two years old. At the time, only a few extension APIs were released for the public to run tests on the Chromium platform, the open source engine on which Chrome and other browsers are based. A while later, they were also incorporated into the stable program, accessed by a simple command.

This experimental environment is accessible to any and all users, but its use should be done sparingly. After all, not all news in the Chrome Flags space are stable or working correctly, some of which may even hinder or worsen your navigation.

Therefore, the recommendation is that you activate only a few functions at a time, always reading the description of each one well to know exactly what its impact on the performance of the program is. The home screen even displays a warning regarding these risks, which at worst can compromise security or data storage.

Gaining access

To access the list, type in the navigation bar the following address (without quotation marks): “chrome: // flags /”. The photos in this article show the procedure on the PC, but you can follow the same steps on the Android phone.

Automatically, you will be directed to a tab called “Experiments”, which is the main screen of Chrome Flags. There, you will have access to the list with all available resources, containing a brief description of each one. Read each one carefully to know exactly the effect generated.

Did you choose the function you want to enable? Then click on the button to the right of the item to open a menu. There, you must choose whether to leave the feature enabled (“Enabled”) or off (“Disabled”). In “Default”, the novelty is turned off until it is incorporated into the stable version of the browser, without changes.

Notice how each has a code that starts with a hashtag (#). It can be pasted into the navigation bar next to the “chrome: // flags /” command to automatically enable a function. In the case of the browser’s experimental “Reading Mode” to better consume texts online, just type “chrome: // flags / # enable-reader-mode” (without the quotes), for example.

After touching a feature, you must restart the browser for the changes to take effect – just close and open the program again. If you want to reset Chrome Flags to their original state, just press the “Reset all” button.