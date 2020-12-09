Chrome extensions will not have access to browsing data

In the last few months, we have seen that the concern with privacy and the provision of personal data for services and websites has gained new contours, especially after the creation of laws that tighten the rules and the disclosure of how this data can be used without prior approval. of its real owners.

One of the most recent developments that we are aware of is due to yet another change that will be implemented by Google in Chrome to make it easier to define what extensions are officially viewing during your browsing, allowing you to individually configure more restrictively.

With that, from now on, plugins will display the option “This can read and change data on the site”, thus allowing you to select whether you want to give access only when you click on the extension, on a specific site (usually what you are open at the time of activation) or “on all sites”, thus giving broader access.

This is an interesting evolution, considering that the standard used until then was the most permissive, that is, the one that gave unrestricted access to all the websites you browse, thus giving more control to users more attentive to the privacy of their users. Dice.

An interesting point to mention here is that, although the news is specifically related to Chrome, it is already possible to check the novelty also in the Microsoft Edge based on Chromium, which means that possibly this movement will also happen in it, not getting of course if it also covers the store itself or just plugins from the Chrome Store.

The expectation is that this implementation will happen gradually over the next few months, being first incorporated into the recently installed plugins, being gradually expanded to the rest of the store.



