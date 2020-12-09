Chrome Developer Summit 2020: strengthening privacy

This week Google holds the Chrome Dev Summit 2020, an annual conference in which the search giant reveals the main changes that will come to its Chrome browser next year, as well as its vision of the direction it intends to take with the program.

This year’s event had a major focus on privacy, and as the company wants security to be a central focus of Chrome, as well as performance, which should have some of its main problems resolved with new features planned for the coming months.

Starting discussions on the topic of privacy, Google announced some news for its Privacy Sandbox, an initiative that aims to create standards to improve security on the internet. In addition to the ability to limit access by extensions to user data, Chrome will also gain the Click Conversion Measurement and Trust Token APIs.

Click Conversion Measurement will allow you to measure the conversion of advertisements without the use of identifiers, while Trust Token will allow you to prove the reliability of a user without using tracking. Completing the package we also have Manifest V3, a set of modifications aimed at improving security and performance, including the aforementioned extension limitation.

Then moving to new functions, Google revealed that developers will have access to the new API Digital Goods, which will allow the receipt of payments through the browser. The novelty arrives to complement the feature that releases the list of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) in the Play Store.

Finally, Chrome’s performance and its exacerbated memory consumption were also among the topics covered. To deal with the RAM problem, the search giant will implement the new V8 engine, which will load Javasript files in parallel. In addition, Google plans to step up efforts with its Web Vitals initiative.

Already implemented in the search engine, which now gives preference to sites that follow the initiative, Web Vitals defines metrics so that sites offer the best experience to users. To make life easier for developers, Google Analytics will receive the Web Vitals Report, which will assist in the production of optimized pages.

Google has also revealed its intentions to facilitate the development of web interfaces through Houdini.how, a set of APIs that will facilitate the extension of CSS, but which has not yet been defined.



