Chrome brings innovation for the hearing impaired

Google Chrome officially launched its new accessibility feature for Web users today. Now all video and audio on the desktop browser will have live captioning support.

Live captions entered our lives for the first time with the Android Q mobile operating system. But this fantastic feature was unfortunately limited to some Pixel and Samsung phones. It was recently revealed that Instagram is working on a similar feature. The platform is preparing to add automatic captions to the Stories panel for hearing impaired individuals. Now, Google Chrome has taken the responsibility and has finally opened that long-awaited feature to users.

It is now possible to read Podcasts with Google Chrome!

Google is finally rolling out that feature previously only available on Pixel phones, with its Chrome browser. Artificial intelligence that will automatically prepare subtitles for all videos and sounds that do not support subtitles in the internet environment has started to serve. Accessibility feature, prepared for users who are deaf or hard of hearing, has been activated.

If you are wondering how the subtitle view will appear, you can check out the image below:

As you can see in the photo above, there is a portable window under a watched video or audio recording. The content you open is vividly transformed into subtitles here. The texts are delivered with a short delay after the speech. Converting content to text continues even if the content opened in the window is completely muted.

This feature currently works well with YouTube and Twitch videos opened in the Google Chrome browser. It also serves with the same success on SoundCloud and Podcasts platforms. Maybe it is thought that even a concept such as “reading podcasts” will enter our lives in the following years. However, it is useful to warn about one thing, the subtitles are only transferred in English for now. However, it seems certain that the language options will increase soon.

How to turn on live captions in Chrome?

Live subtitles that came into our lives with the last Chrome update can be activated quite simply. To do this, follow the steps below:

– Open Chrome’s Settings page.

– Type Accessibility in the search field at the top.

– Run the Live Caption button from the popup window.

If you do not see this option on the page that opens, do not manually update your browser. Then you can start using subtitles as you wish!