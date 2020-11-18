Chrome 2020 update is about efficiency and performance

Google Chrome Latest 2020 Update Offers “Biggest Performance Optimization in Years”

Google is closing out 2020 with what it claims are major performance improvements for the company’s Google Chrome browser. “This month’s update represents the biggest performance gain for Chrome in years,” wrote Matt Waddell, Chrome Product Manager, in a blog post. Sounds pretty exciting on the surface, doesn’t it? Waddell says that a host of changes and optimizations have led to improvements in Chrome in various ways.

The first has to do with the eyelashes. Chrome will now prioritize its active tab over others in the background, “reducing CPU usage by up to 5 times and extending battery life up to 1.25 hours (based on our internal benchmarks).” Google goes into more detail about what it’s doing to control tabs (hint: it involves the JavaScript limitation) on the Chromium blog.

“We’ve done this without sacrificing the background features that users care about, like playing music and receiving notifications.”

But even opening Chrome should feel faster. The browser now starts 25 percent faster, hopefully where you’ll notice a difference. It loads pages up to 7 percent faster, “and it does all of this using less power and RAM than before.”

Tab search in #Chrome is a new way to find an open tab – just type the page name you’re looking and for and it’ll pop up. Learn more about this latest version of Chrome → https://t.co/NrsADN8PMv pic.twitter.com/1R5azL68lf — Chrome (@googlechrome) November 17, 2020

Google Chrome will be faster than ever

Google is also adding tabbed search, which is exactly what it sounds like and could be a boon for those of us buried under an avalanche of them. “Now you can see a list of open tabs, regardless of which window you are in, then quickly type to find the one you need.” This feature will debut on Chromebooks first and then expand to other desktop versions of Chrome.

The address bar is getting a little more useful with something Google calls Chrome Actions, “a faster way to get things done with just a few keystrokes.”

For example: when you type “edit passwords” or “delete history”, you can now perform an action directly from the bar. Our first set of actions, initially available on the desktop, focuses on privacy and security, so you can increase your peace of mind with just a few clicks.

And lastly, you may soon notice “cards” when you open a new tab in Chrome.

“To help you get back to activities like planning a meal, looking for a holiday gift, or relaxing with a video, we’ll soon add cards to their new tab page in Chrome. Clicking on them will access your web content. recently visited and related, and it will save you time in the process. ”

For now, the cards will only appear “for some users” below the shortcut area; Google says it plans to add entertainment-focused cards in 2021.

All of these things together add up to a significant update for the world’s most popular web browser. And they come on the same day that Apple is being praised for the speed and efficiency of its new Mac M1 computers. Speaking of which, Chrome for macOS also has a new icon that is better suited to the latest version of Big Sur, but if the optimizations really live up to Google’s claims, we at Somagnews are more excited about improving efficiency. The Chrome 87 update will roll out starting today.

Latest Google Chrome update comes with a new macOS icon that fits better on Big Sur. pic.twitter.com/6oTtDZWLWY — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) November 17, 2020



