Christopher Plummer dies at 91! Details

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died on Friday morning. According to the family, the 91-year-old star passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut, United States.

The actor was accompanied by wife Elaine Taylor, with whom he was married for 53 years, and other relatives. Plummer leaves a daughter, actress Amanda Plummer (The Hunger Games: On Fire).

With a 75-year career, Plummer has acted in more than 100 films. The actor became known for playing Captain Von Trapp in the classic The Rebellious Novice (1965). He is also recognized for his work in O Informante (1999) and Uma Mente Brilhante (2001).

Despite the long history in cinema, the star had only three Oscar nominations. In 2011, he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Hal Fields in the dramatic comedy Toda Forma de Amor (2010).

Plummer hastily replaced actor Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World (2017). Critically acclaimed, his performance earned him an Oscar nomination again in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

The suspense Between Knives and Secrets (2019) was one of the last productions starring the Canadian star. He also made a brief appearance in the drama Truth and Honor (2019).