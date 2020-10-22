Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Did Not Succeed

Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s ambitious new film, failed to beat the coronavirus pandemic after its premiere, as revealed by Warner’s CEO himself

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey admits that Tenet’s theatrical release was not a success. Originally scheduled to come out in July, the film’s release date was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After debuting internationally in late August, Tenet hit US theaters in early September, making it the biggest theatrical release since March. However, many questioned the logistics of the long-awaited premiere of Christopher Nolan.

As Somag news informed you at the time, theaters in key US markets like New York and Los Angeles were still closed, and doctors were advising people not to go to multiplexes.

Christopher Nolan does not get the expected success

While Tenet scored the highest box office opening weekend since the pandemic began, its commercial performance was disappointing. Even by the “new normal” standards, Christopher Nolan’s movie struggled and only made $ 50.6 million domestically at the time of this writing.

Given that Tenet cost $ 200 million to produce and needed to raise at least $ 500 million just to cover expenses (a figure it won’t be able to reach), it’s justifiable to wonder if it was worth moving forward with launching Tenet this year. From Stankey’s perspective, it was not a resounding success.

Stankey discussed the Tenet release and his response to the box office numbers:

“I can’t tell you that we walked away from the Tenet experience by saying it was a home run … I’m happy we did it. I think the team was incredibly creative. I think we learned a few things about what we did. I think if theaters were open nationwide, if California and New York were open, we’d have a little latitude … So maybe when we get to a place where there’s a little more consistent footprint, we can do something else. ”

Will “Tenet” failure affect other Warner films?

In the wake of Tenet’s box office performance, a series of Hollywood movies from major studios that were slated for fall and winter, such as Black Widow and No Time to Die, were delayed until 2021. The studios saw that it was not feasible. launching a massive theatrical-only investment right now, but interestingly, WB currently has Wonder Woman 1984 scheduled for Christmas Day, but there’s no guarantee it will keep that date.

Stankey’s comments indicate that the studio will be keeping a close eye on how things progress before making a decision on the Wonder Woman 1984 release, which means it could be delayed again.

While New York is allowing movie theaters to reopen now, that may not be enough to encourage WB to go ahead with something like Wonder Woman 1984, especially with new coronavirus cases on the rise again. Theaters will still have limited capacity under health and safety protocols, which will affect the number of movies they can collect.

As for Tenet, it should be a huge hit when it hits home media platforms. Some people who don’t see it in theaters are likely to pay to watch Tenet in digital or Blu-ray format. That will help lessen the hit of poor ticket sales, but whatever the end result is definitely going to be a far cry from what the movie would have done under normal circumstances.

In hindsight, WB clearly would have been better off postponing Tenet until 2021 or exploring an alternative method of distribution to safely get the film to more people. Instead, they will suffer losses, but it seems they have learned valuable lessons from the experience.



