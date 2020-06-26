Christopher Nolan’s Movie Tenet, Postponed Once Again

Tenet, which will be an extremely interesting movie with its handling of time in a very different way, decided to postpone 2 times between short time intervals. The film’s final release date has been updated to August 12, 2020.

Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Tenet, was seen as a movie that would invite viewers back to the movie theater after the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which is normally scheduled to be released on July 17, is now delayed once again. According to the news of the Hollywood Reporter, the new Nolan film, which has the potential to be a cult film, fell in the middle of August.

Warner Bros. postponed the film’s vision date to July 31st. The movie, which was postponed due to the pandemic, was once again postponed after this announcement. With the new postponement, the film was released on August 12, 2020. Considering that the virus is still uncontrollable in the USA, we may not be able to watch Tenet in August.

Tenet trailer:

What is Tenet’s story?

The “time manipulation” that Christopher Nolan used in his films such as Interstaller and Inception is handled in a completely different way in this film. Time does not flow back in Tenet, instead it is “reversed”. To clarify this more clearly, when you fire, the bullet does not come out of the gun, it returns to the gun.

We look forward to watching the movie that we think will not be easy to understand, but considering the pandemic process, we can see that Tenet is delayed more.

Other than Tenet, Mulan, another movie expected to be released next month, has still not decided to postpone it. Disney’s movie, Mulan, will meet the audience on July 24, 2020, if he does not receive a delay. Of course, we can see a delay release for this movie too soon.



