Christopher Nolan is unhappy with Warner Bros.’s decision to stream the movies

One of the most important directors of recent years, Christopher Nolan, Dune’s director Denis Villeneuve, and some agencies are not happy with Warner Bros.’s latest decision.

During the epidemic period, the production phase of many films was stopped and the films were postponed. Therefore, it is possible to say that the epidemic has greatly affected the cinema industry. Especially big studios were the most affected by this situation because they did not want to put their films on theaters in such a period because their box office expectations were high. Warner Bros. made a bold decision after news of postponement for a long time. They announced that they will release all of their films to be released in 2021 and Wonder Woman 1984 on the internet on the same day as the theaters.

This decision, of course, delighted many viewers. Almost no new movies are released due to the epidemic. When it comes out, people hesitate to go to the movies. For this reason, it is a very nice situation for those who want to watch at the cinema, and for those who are afraid to go can watch from their home. However, this situation unfortunately also paves the way for something like a pirate. Directors are not very happy with this situation.

Tenet, the last movie of Christopher Nolan, which made history as the most popular movie released during the epidemic, was released, but the expected box office success was not achieved. Chistopher Nolan; He made a great effort to ensure that his movie was published in theaters and not broadcast digitally. Now he is one of the names that reacted the most to this new situation. “A few of the industry’s best filmmakers and most important stars slept with the world’s best studio the night before, but when they woke up they learned that they are actually working for the world’s worst video streaming platform.” said.

The only reaction was not from Nolan. Although there is no official statement yet, it is said that Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, one of Warner Bros.’s most important films, which is normally expected to be released this year but is delayed for 1 year, is also not happy with this decision. Apart from the directors, there are reactions from some agencies. Generally, it is said that the decision made was very wrong. In addition, one of the first choices of agencies is Warner Bros. It is said that it will not happen.

After all these reactions, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said, “This decision was made for the audience, and if we make sure that customers are our priorities, we will lead the industry.” found in the description.



