Christopher Nolan is perfect for a quick reboot. Furious (seriously)

“Fast and Furious” ends with “Fast and Furious 10” and “11,” and the director of the “Dark Knight” trilogy, Christopher Nolan, is the perfect director to continue or reboot the franchise— no matter how strange it may sound. More than 20 years after Fast and Furious, the story of Dominic Toretto, performed by Vin Diesel and his family of pilots, has taken many unexpected turns and has now become a blockbuster franchise comparable to Marvel and Star Wars. Following the tradition of other famous franchises, “Fast and Furious 10” and “11” will consist of two parts.

Initially, the director of “Fast and Furious 10” and “11” was appointed by the long-time director of “Fast and Furious” Justin Lin. In fact, Fast and Furious 10, officially titled Fast and Furious X, had already begun principal photography when Justin Lynn pulled out of the film and its sequel due to creative differences. The director of “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Illusion of Deception” Louis Leterrier was chosen instead of Lynn in “Fast and Furious 10”, but it is not yet possible to say whether Leterrier will also shoot “Fast and Furious 11”.

Related: Fast & Furious The Original Fast 5 Plan Would Have Killed the Franchise

The endless growth of the scope and scale of the “Fast and Furious” films led to record box office receipts, but it also led to the fact that the films became more and more expensive. The departure of Justin Lin and the reported $300 million budget of “Fast and Furious 10” proves that, despite commercial success, it may be time to end the current “Fast and Furious and Franchise” saga, but that doesn’t mean the franchise can’t continue. somehow. If the House of Toretto performed by Vin Diesel and other iconic characters of “Fast and Furious” do not return to the franchise after “Fast and Furious 11”, a director who knows how to act creatively and is not afraid to reinvent the established franchise will be required. This description fits Christopher Nolan perfectly.

Christopher Nolan is a fan of “Fast and Furious”

Christopher Nolan has officially stated that he is a fan of the Fast and Furious films. During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan made sure to mention the original “Fast and Furious” movie as his favorite. He also added that he has a weakness for the movie “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift”. Nolan stressed that the Fast and the Furious franchise was getting bigger with each release, noting that this is not the problem that some people present. Audiences usually want more from a sequel than what they got in the first movie, especially in terms of action and scenery, and that’s what the Fast and Furious franchise and Christopher Nolan himself understood from the start.

The story of the House of Toretto ends with “Fast and Furious 11” (but “Fast and Furious” can continue)

Although every Fast and Furious movie since Fast and Furious (2009) has been a commercial success, and Fast and Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious have broken the billion dollar barrier, the story of Vin Diesel’s House, Paul, had many opportunities. Brian Walker and their family should be wrapped up. For example, the car robbery in Fast and Furious 5 ended with the whole team becoming millionaires and living a dream life, and all the other Fast and Furious films, with the exception of Fast and Furious 7, ended in some kind of fraternization. The finale of “Fast and Furious” for the sake of the quality of films is long overdue, and it’s good that “Fast and Furious 10” and “11” will sum up the story. However, at a time when many studios are struggling to launch new franchises, it wouldn’t be surprising if Universal would keep the Fast and Furious franchise after Fast and Furious 11, whether it’s a spin-off, sequel, or full reboot.

Christopher Nolan’s Fast and Furious Movie Would Be Perfect after Fast and Furious 11

The Fast and the Furious franchise will need to be reinvented if it wants to continue Fast and Furious 11, and this will be a great opportunity for someone like Christopher Nolan to step into the saga. Not only is Nolan a fan of the movies, he also admits that “Fast and Furious” constantly sharpens its combat sequences, which Nolan also does in his films. The Batmobile chase in “Batman: The Beginning”, the train scene in “The Beginning” and the car chase in reverse in “The Argument” are just some of the examples of Christopher Nolan’s practical view of the big screen. Thus, Nolan will be able to continue to develop the action in “Fast and Furious”, as well as regain some level of realism that has been lost since the days of “Fast and Furious 5”. Nolan is no stranger to reinventing franchises, and he could do a new iteration of “Fast and Furious” after “Fast and Furious 11” just as he managed to create the “Dark Knight” trilogy after the failed “Batman and Robin”.