Christopher Meloni will join episodes of Law & Order: SVU

Actor Christopher Meloni, interpreter of investigator Elliot Stabler, was recently confirmed in new episodes of the 22nd season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The information was reported by Warren Leight, one of the series’ executive producers, through social media.

In addition to the return of Elliot in the spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime, scheduled to premiere on April 1 on NBC, the character will join the cast of his original series in cameos. “Yesterday’s scenes [released by social media] were [filmed] for SVU in the future,” wrote Warren Leight in response to a fan of the series.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that, on the night of April 1, Law & Order: SVU also returns from a hiatus and will have a crossover with the derived production that will debut shortly thereafter. Episode 22xx9 will show the team coming together to track down someone who poses a threat to Stabler’s family.

Then, with the debut of Organized Crime, the continuation of the narrative will show in more detail the character’s return to the NYPD and his new perspectives to fight organized crime.

Christopher Meloni reunites with former work partners in Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order fans will be greatly contemplated with the showing of NBC’s two investigative series. It is important to remember that Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on SVU, will also make cameos in Organized Crime, reviving the partnership with Stabler.

The new derived series will focus, at first, on the physical and structural changes in the city and the police department since the departure of Meloni / Stabler from Law & Order: SVU. The character’s emotional will also be addressed throughout the episodes.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU will air again from April 1st.