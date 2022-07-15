Christopher Lloyd reunites with “Back to the Future” cast in New Photos

Christopher Lloyd reunites with the cast of “Back to the Future” in new photos. Shot by prolific director Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future became a cult classic and one of the most beloved science films of all time after its release in 1985. into a well-thought-out trilogy with the release of Back to the Future II in 1989 and Back to the Future III in 1990.

Written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, “Back to the Future” faced several hurdles during the production phase, including the infamous replacement of Eric Stoltz for the role of Marty McFly. However, the completed film has since been entered into the National Film Registry, garnered a solid fan base and was recognized as an eternal classic. Not limited to box office success, the “Back to the Future” franchise is a pop culture phenomenon and marked the beginning of an animated series, video games, a Universal Studios theme park attraction and comics. It was recently announced that a musical adaptation of “Back to the Future” will debut on Broadway in 2023.

Now Lloyd and the other original cast members have teamed up to express their support for the musical. New images released by The Daily Mail show that Lloyd, Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), Frances Lee McCain (Stella Baines), Donald Fullilove (Goldie Wilson) and screenwriter Gail reunited at the West End production of “Back to the Future: The Musical.” The photos show movie actors posing with their colleagues from the theater, and a group photo with Lloyd in the center. Check out the sweet images by clicking on the link below:

Produced by Zemeckis, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, “Back to the Future: The Musical” definitely gained momentum before its Broadway debut due to the fact that the audience was attended by original actors who expressed their support. Of course, photos of Fox and Lea Thompson (Lorraine) were noticeably absent from the theatrical event. However, over the years, Lloyd and Fox have reunited for various special occasions, which always triggers a healthy dose of nostalgia from “Back to the Future” fans.

The “Back to the Future” franchise ended more than three decades ago, but the film continues to entertain, fascinate and influence audiences of all generations. Indeed, fans of “Back to the Future” continue to demand more content inspired by Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Delorean, and “Back to the Future: The Musical” is a great way to highlight some of the film’s iconic scenes with a new addition of music. numbers. At the moment, “Back to the Future” enthusiasts can enjoy watching the new images, which depict the original Doc Brown reunited with the actors from the coveted film.