Christmas surprise from Zoom! Here are the details

Zoom was one of the most winning platforms of the quarantine era. This video conferencing application, which has entered millions of new computers all over the world, is also a beauty for the New Year. Normally, the conversations have a duration in Zoom and when this time expires, the conversation ends. Those who wanted to continue the conversation had to open a conversation again. Zoom also removes the 40-minute limit on free accounts for people who cannot meet each other due to the epidemic on New Year’s Eve. Full details about the Zoom 40 minute limit and the times it is valid:

Zoom 40 minutes limit leaves; unlimited hours and dates

Zoom’s new user-focused move targets people who will be at their homes on New Year’s Eve. You know, since the beginning of this year, with the home quarantine decisions, people have started to work from home and students have started to take their classes. Zoom has also become one of the most preferred video conferencing applications in this process.

With the free version expanding its domain, bringing millions of users together Zoom had a limit on free accounts. Announcing that it has lifted this 40-minute speech limit, Zoom removes the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts at all meetings worldwide for special occasions in December.



