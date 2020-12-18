Christmas offers on Nintendo Switch: 10 essential games

Christmas is approaching and here we offer you some perfect titles to give away or treat yourself, safe bets that ooze great quality.

Nintendo has inaugurated this Thursday the Nintendo eShop Offers: Promotion “Holiday Offers”, a selection with more than 900 games for Nintendo Switch through its digital distribution chain through which it reduces titles with up to 75% discount until next December 31st. We chose a few with a budget limit, 10 euros, and a common denominator: quality.

If you have to give a gift or simply want to give yourself a tribute but you are overwhelmed by so much percentage and title that you want to play, believe us: you are not the only one. With the aim of giving you a cable, we have chosen a total of ten games that cost less than 10 euros each and we have put them in the following list with a direct link to the eShop by browser (you can log in and start the download remotely, in fact), the current price and the percentage applied in the offer period with respect to the usual RRP.

One of them is Moonlighter, a Spanish video game that we love because it lends itself to playing short games, it fits very well with the portable nature of the console and has a very well calculated sense of progress. At this time, running our business and enjoying the RPG of Digital Sun’s work is a great option. If you like speed we highly recommend FAST RMX, while if yours are platforms we recommend Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and Yooka-Kaylee, in that order.

The role could not be missing, and if it is one of the most important sagas in Japan, even more. Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation can give you hours of play until next Christmas. We finished with To the Moon, an independent title that we never tire of recommending, and Resident Evil Revelations 2, because for that price it is well worth it.



