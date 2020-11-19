Christmas gift idea: a box to learn how to garden well!

G

THE BOX FOR ORGANIC GARDENING

The organic gardening box is a concept of my little green corner. This simplistic concept helps you get started in gardening, even if you don’t have a green thumb.

To start, you choose your growing conditions (cultivation time, exposure and also available space).

You will then receive a selection of organic and reproducible seeds accompanied by advice from a horticultural teacher. A real follow-up of your results is ensured by the team. And in your box you also receive gifts.

Receiving such a box containing the essentials for gardening (seeds and expert advice) will make life green for sure.

Still need motivation to take the plunge? Discover in the rest of this article the benefits of organic gardening.

WHY START ORGANIC GARDENING?

Here are some reasons that could motivate you to take up organic gardening.

We eat better

In recent years, we have seen the abuse of the word “organic”. To maintain health, therefore, it is necessary to exercise caution when shopping in the supermarket.

To avoid falling into the traps of the industrialists, growing your own vegetables is a good alternative.

It is good for the planet

Indeed, several ecological disasters are shaking our dear planet. In order to stem these various environmental problems, measures have been taken.

To better understand the ecological measures to counteract these phenomena, you can also consult this article.

We enjoy time with family

Gardening is always a good activity to do at home, with the family. It helps to tie the knot together and allows you to have great veggies for your kitchen.

All in all, a box for learning to garden is an excellent gift idea for yourself or a loved one.



