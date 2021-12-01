Christmas Gift: Google launches new features for Android 6.0 and newer phones

Google is releasing several new features for Android today, such as new themed holiday memorabilia for Photos and many more improvements that you can check out below.

Speaking of Google Photos, the app is getting new widgets today: People & Pets, which selects the images of people and animals you love the most and stored in Google’s cloud storage. YouTube Music, Google Play Books are also getting new home screen shortcuts.

Speaking of people we love, Google’s Family Bell is coming to Android phones. Basically it allows you to set reminders that will be played on devices that are linked to your family group on Google. Just ask the assistant to create a Family Bell, choose which devices will receive the notice at the same time, and you’re done.

Other new additions include more matches in Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen, permissions that automatically expire on devices running Android 6.0 and later.

On top of that, it will now be possible to use your Google Pixel 6 or Galaxy S21 with Android 12 as keys for your BMW car. And to further enhance the integration, Android Auto is getting autostart when it connects to a compatible vehicle.

Android Auto will also receive playback controls displayed at all times on the media center home screen. It will also soon be possible to reply to messages using the Google assistant with on-screen answer suggestions so that you can pay attention to the steering wheel. A button to trigger the voice search will also be available so that the passenger has easy access to commands.

Google says that these new features are coming now in December for all compatible devices, so just wait until they are released to everyone later this year.