Christmas gift book ideas! Here Details

Books are always great gift options. Who likes to read books, also likes to win them, whether at Christmas, birthday or any other occasion. They can be creative or affective gifts, depending on the choice, and always offer a universe of possibilities.

Thinking about it, we separated some options, to help you choose. You can buy it as a gift for men or women, of all ages and all tastes.

Horror

It: The Thing, Stephen King

One of Stephen King’s most important books, in It: The thing, the author explores the real meaning of friendship, love, trust and fear. When children start to disappear, and bodies are found dead, seven friends will need to return to the small town where they grew up, to honor a promise made in the past.

Frankenstein, Mary Shelley

If you are looking for a Christmas gift for horror fans, Frankenstein is an excellent option. From Mary Shelley’s brilliant mind, the book will show the consequences of messing with the dead and the dangers of those who refuse what they create.

The Five Little Pigs, Agatha Christie

Hercule Poirot is one of the greatest detectives in literature, and in this book he is invited to investigate a crime that happened sixteen years earlier. A murdered painter, a trapped woman who swears innocence, a daughter who seeks the truth and five witnesses to the crime.

Don’t Tell Anyone, Harlan Coben

If you’re looking for good books on sale, Don’t Tell Anyone, by Harlan Coben is a great option. Eight years after the murder of a couple, new clues are emerging and whoever previously appeared to be a victim may be the criminal.



