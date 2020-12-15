Christmas event in Pokémon GO: dates, costumes

Niantic presents its event dedicated to the 2020 Christmas parties, especially focused on Ice-type species. All news confirmed.

Pokémon GO will celebrate Christmas with a special event full of activities, news and content. How could it be otherwise, the fifth Christmas period of the Niantic game since its premiere in 2016 will result in snow and the appearance of Ice-type Pokémon and related to this summer period more frequently. Let’s take a look at everything they have announced, which is not small, with their dates and characteristics.

Dates, times and activities confirmed for the Pokémon GO Christmas Event

2020 will end ice cream in Pokémon GO. From this December 22 starting at 08:00 local time and until next December 31 at 22:00 local time, on the edge of New Year’s Eve, we will have an exclusive field research event based on Christmas, with Pokémon that had never appeared before in the game as well as special items for our avatar, among other objects and bonuses.

Wild Pokémon: Species like Spheal, Snover, and more will appear more frequently. Also, Vanillite will make its debut in Pokémon GO, so that its entire evolutionary line will begin to be seen in the game.

Pokémon in 5 km Eggs: Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover and Vanillite will appear when hatching 5 km Eggs.

Raid Pokémon: Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will appear in raids. If we’re lucky, even Jynx in its shiny / shiny form. Mega Abomasnow will appear in Mega Raids with more power than usual.

Exclusive Research Event: During the dates indicated, we will have a special research event that will reward encounters with species such as Vanillite and Cryogonal.

New Avatar Items in the Store: New avatar items will be added to the Pokémon GO Store, including sweaters, earmuffs, boots, and a coat (Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat).

Finally, we will have an exclusive event for the VR function, there will be boxes of content in the store during the event (paid content) and there will be special stickers at the PokéStops, such as Vulpix from Alola, Croagunk and Whimsicott.



