Christmas deals on PS5 and PS4: the best sales on games

We chose the best discounts from the January PS Store sales, in which we find the most important games of this 2020 at the lowest price.

There are still a few days to finish the year, but the PS Store has already kicked off its famous January sales, with discounts of up to 70% on hundreds of games and expansions. A perfect opportunity to give us a self-gift with which to say goodbye to PS4 or to release PS5 (whose launch titles are already under 50 euros, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or DiRT 5, among others). Most of the offers end on January 6 or 9 (you have to consult case by case), so do not delay too long if you intend to make a purchase. And in case the discounts we have chosen do not convince you, we remind you that you can see them all from here.

The best games of 2020 at a reduced price

For our selection (ordered alphabetically) we have chosen games that were under 40 euros and that at the same time offered a 30% discount (or more). In addition, we have tried to focus on the big releases of the year, which has had a lot and very good for all genres. So if in recent months you have heard about a game that has escaped you in the end and left you wanting, you will surely find it in this list. We leave you with her and we hope that the Magi and Santa Claus behave well.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for 35.99 euros (40% discount).

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for 34.99 euros (50% discount).

Crysis Remastered for 17.99 euros (40% discount).

Doom Eternal for 23.09 euros (67% discount).

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for 27.99 euros (60% discount).

F1 2020 for 34.99 euros (50% discount).

Final Fantasy VII Remake for 34.99 euros (50% discount).

Marvel’s Avengers for 34.99 euros (50% discount).

NBA 2K21 for 29.39 euros (58% discount).

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for 19.99 euros (50% discount).

Nioh 2 for 39.89 euros (43% discount).

Person 5 Royal for 29.99 euros (50% discount).

Resident Evil 3 for 19.79 euros (67% discount).

Star Wars Squadrons for 24.79 euros (38% discount).

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for 19.79 euros (34% discount).

The Last of Us Part II for 39.89 euros (43% discount).

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for 38.49 euros (30% discount).



