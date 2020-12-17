Christmas deals on Nintendo Switch: the best deals

We selected some of the best deals you can find on the Nintendo eShop during this sale period. Nintendo has launched its Christmas sale, a selection of titles that will be available at a reduced price for a limited time.

As usual, the Japanese company will be incorporating new sales in the Nintendo eShop for Switch, so we will be adding interesting offers as they come out. Still, we already have a good assortment of options, especially third party video games. Capcom, for example, offers the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry saga with discounts of up to 50%.

Regarding Nintendo’s internal catalog, the most outstanding offer is Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, a strategy game designed by Ubisoft that allows us to relive another of the stories of Mario and company, although from a different approach than usual. . Also noteworthy is the impressive price of the classic Flashback, which can be purchased for just 1 euro.

Get these games at a reduced price

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for 14.99 euros (63% discount)

Cuphead for 13.99 euros (30% discount)

Devil May Cry for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Devil May Cry 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil 4 for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Resident Evil 5 for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Resident Evil 6 for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition for 38.99 euros (35% discount)

Flashback for 1 euro (93% discount)

HUE for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Children of Morta for 10.99 euros (50% discount)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

Summer in Mara for 12.09 euros (45% discount)

Syberia for 2.98 euros (80% discount)

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

Roller Coaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

Star Wars Pinball for 17.99 euros (40% discount)



