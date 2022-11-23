Christine & The Queens Shared a Video From The Acclaimed New Live Show

Kristina and the Queens shared a new video taken from his recent live performances under the name Redcar — watch it below.

The French singer released a new album “The Red Car of Charming Girls” last week (November 18) and played several concerts for him.

After the final show run in London last night (November 22), the Red Car shared a video of its performance of “My Favorite, Bye Bye” from a recent hometown show at the Cirque Iver in Paris.

In a review of this show , NME magazine wrote: “Chris didn’t just take his audience by the scruff of the neck tonight: he made his blood our blood, his longing our longing and his pain our pain as his search for transcendence flowed through us. If only we could always stay in the fantastic and surreal antilogic of the world of Redcar.”

Watch the first video from the performance, as well as other teasers in chronological order below.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Redcar (@christineandthequeens)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

In a three-star review of “Redcar Les Charmers Etoile” in NME magazine, he said: “One of the main stumbling blocks with “Redcar les Charmers Etoile” is that Chris’ latest identity still seems unclear, even after the release of the record.

“Perhaps part of the blame lies with the quieter release of the promo album, with few coherent visuals that could convey meaning. Although these are often beautiful and challenging songs, too many of them seem useless.”

Yesterday (November 22) it was announced that Christina and the Queens will be curating the Crisis 2023 festival at the Southbank Center, the place where he completed the Redcar tour.

At the event, he will gather artists for the next edition of the annual festival, who have played an important role in shaping his musical identity. The Crisis Festival will be held from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 18, 2023.

“Meltdown”, “Peaches”, “Skunk Anansi”, “Dry Cleaning”, “Grinty Pan”, “John Grant”, “Sky Ferreira”, “Hot Chip”, “Honey Dijon”.