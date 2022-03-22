Christina Ricci Returns To The Addams Family: Signs For Wednesday, The Tim Burton Netflix Series

Christina Ricci: The famous actress who brought to life Barry Sonnenfeld’s iconic Addams Family Wednesday returns to star in the new Netflix series. Sound signing of Wednesday, the new series based on the Addams Family by Tim Burton for Netflix. So much so, that the signing of actress Christina Ricci has just been confirmed, who will return to the franchise after 30 years since her iconic role as Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family. This is how the Deadline medium picks it up, pointing out that Ricci will be a new character that will accompany the young Wednesday Addams of the series.

Christina Ricci returns to the Addams Family

Of course, for the moment she has not transcended the role that Christina Ricci will play in this new live-action adaptation by Tim Burton, although according to sources close to the production she would be a new character closely related to the new Wednesday. All this after the departure of Thora Birch from the series in the middle of filming, an actress who played the role of Tamara, Wednesday’s roommate.

As noted from Deadline, Ricci would have been fully involved in the production and filming of the series for several weeks, despite being a signing as sudden as it is promising. Let’s remember that the new Wednesday is in charge of the young actress Jenna Ortega, whose character is studying at the Nevermore Academy. It will be through her psychic powers that she will be immersed in a mystery that goes back decades and related to her parents.

With a total of 8 episodes directed by renowned filmmaker Tim Burton, the cast is completed with names like Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman. At the moment there is no release date on Netflix. We have recently been able to see Christina Ricci in productions such as the series Yellowjackets or the movie The Matrix Resurrections.