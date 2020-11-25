Christina Milian salivates in front of the sushi plate!

Christina Milian has been in Mauritius for several weeks. The actress made sushi with fish she caught. Christina Milian put her bags down a few weeks ago in Mauritius. The star learned to fish and is very proud to have been able to make some sushi.

Christina Milian and M Pokora have been in a relationship for several years. The starlet had a child over ten months ago and is very happy to be a mom. In addition, she has found a good rhythm and the baby is growing well.

The 39-year-old actress wants to be very active and has lost all of her pregnancy pounds very quickly. She appears thinner than ever and makes the canvas dream with her very beautiful photos. Plus, now that Isaiah is a bit older, she’s got her career back in hand.

A few weeks ago, Christina Milian set down her suitcases in Mauritius. She’s in the middle of a movie and seems happy to have returned to her job. In addition, she is in good company since Matt Pokora accompanied her.

Thus, the two stars enjoy the island and do many activities outside of the shoot. In fact, the starlet recently learned to fish and even managed to make sushi.

CHRISTINA MILIAN HAPPY WITH HER FIRST FISH!

Christina Milian has seen many preachers in Mauritius and seems intrigued. So she wanted to go fishing in her turn. So, Tuesday, November 24, she spent some time at sea with friends as well as with M Pokora.

It seems that she tried to learn to fish and managed to catch several fish. Besides, she caught enough to be able to make some sushi and enjoy it. “Sushi that comes from the Striped-bellied Skipjack we caught,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thus, Christina Milian is rather proud of her first fishing in the open sea. She managed to have lots of fish and already seems good at this activity.

We can imagine that she will not waste time going fishing again with M Pokora. Anyway, she made some really nice sushi and seems to have enjoyed it!



