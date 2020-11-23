Christina Milian reveals her incredible new passion!

Christina Milian has been in Mauritius for several weeks. The starlet revealed her new passion on Instagram.

Christina Milian and M Pokora have been in Mauritius for several weeks. The starlet has decided to go fishing and is having fun at sea on Instagram.

Christina Milian is living her best life in Mauritius! The starlet returned to filming several months after the birth of her son, Isaiah. She seems very happy to get her career back in hand and has put down her bags far from Los Angeles.

Indeed, for several weeks, the star of 39 years is in Mauritius for a shoot. Her darling M Pokora accompanied her and the two parents brought with them little Isaiah. Thus, they have a dream holiday on the island and do many activities.

Christina Milian is already well advanced in her film and fans got to see the look of her next character. When she’s not filming, Violet’s mom struts by the sea and reveals beautiful places on social media.

Then, she also does not hesitate to do a lot of sports and took up tennis with Matt Pokora not long ago. Nevertheless, she also unveiled a whole new passion on Instagram.

CHRISTINA MILIAN GETS FISHING!

Christina Milian shares part of her daily life on Instagram. Thus, the fans have already been able to see very beautiful pictures of his stay. In fact, she has been passionate about fishing for several days and admires some fishermen.

So, the starlet decided to take action and give it a go. For that, she put on a casual outfit since she wears pink leggings with a small yellow top. The starlet wants to be very relaxed to go to sea.

Christina Milian therefore boarded a boat to get to a great fishing spot. “Come on, let’s go, let’s go fishing!” She said in an Instagram video. It seems that she decided to start this new activity with some friends.

Thus, M Pokora’s companion was not bored and was able to discover the beautiful landscapes of the island by boat. Then, we suspect that she must also have seen some very beautiful fish … but nothing says that she really caught any!



