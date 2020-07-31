Christina Milian loves Beyoncé’s new track!

Still a fan of singer Beyoncé, Christina Milian unveils her new track “Already” in her Instagram story and compares her to a queen. MCE tells you more.

No, Christina Milian can’t help but share multiple stories on the same day. Very close to her fans, the actress does not want to abandon them!

Indeed, the pretty mother of Madison Violet and Isaiah – the fruit of her love with singer M Pokora – is completely addicted to social networks.

Thus, the interpreter of Gabriela Diaz in the film “Falling Inn Love” reveals all her daily life to her community. Like cuddly moments with her children.

Or his sports sessions. Not to mention the lovely moments of bonding with her partner, to whom she is still not married.

However, Christina Milian also likes to share her favorites. And this time, the great sportswoman would like to introduce Beyoncé’s new single to her subscribers. She is a huge fan of her!

So, the young woman shares her clip. Against a black background, the images speak for themselves. As a result, Isaiah’s mom doesn’t feel the need to comment. Except with emojis: “🖤👑”

CHRISTINA MILIAN IS WAITING FOR IT

Indeed, Christina Milian can not remain indifferent in front of the new title of Beyoncé. This is “Already”, featuring Major Lazer and Shatta Whale.

The latter is taken from his visual album, “Black Is King”, which comes out this Friday, July 31 on the Disney + platform. She can’t wait to find out!

And for good reason, Christina Milian shares the same fight as Queen B. As the singer declares, “let black be synonymous with glory. ”

Thus, this feature film wants to be “a tribute in the form of celebration for the experience of blacks in the world”. So Christina Milian already adores him. And she can’t wait to see it!



